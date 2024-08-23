Tug Of War In Southeast Asia: Will ASEAN-China Dialogue Tip The Balance Towards Peace? – Analysis

By Simon Hutagalung

ASEAN-China dialogue is widely recognized as a key component of diplomatic relations in Southeast Asia, playing a critical role in promoting economic cooperation and addressing security challenges. However, despite notable progress in managing tensions, particularly in the volatile South China Sea, there are significant obstacles to achieving lasting peace and stability in the region.

The efficacy of the ASEAN-China dialogue heavily depends on ASEAN’s ability to uphold its centrality and unity while navigating the complex dynamics of power involving China and other major players. Despite the positive outlook for these engagements, concerns have emerged regarding the dialogue’s effectiveness in ensuring the much-needed long-term peace and stability in Southeast Asia.



The roots of the ASEAN-China dialogue can be traced back to the early 1990s when both parties acknowledged the potential for mutual benefits through enhanced economic, political, and security cooperation. Over time, this dialogue has significantly expanded its scope, transitioning from primarily an economic partnership to a comprehensive engagement encompassing various areas such as regional security, cultural exchange, and environmental conservation. The deepening of this dialogue has played a vital role in fostering trust and cooperation between ASEAN and China, particularly in domains where their interests intersect. Nonetheless, the complexity of the dialogue has intensified, posing challenges in addressing the conflicting interests of member states and the broader geopolitical landscape.

The paramount issue in the ASEAN-China dialogue revolves around the ongoing territorial disputes in the South China Sea. These disputes, involving multiple ASEAN states and China, consistently generate tension and pose a significant obstacle to regional stability. China’s expansive claims over the South China Sea, along with its increasing military presence in the region, raises concerns among affected ASEAN states, as well as other regional powers such as the United States and Japan.

The militarization of the South China Sea significantly heightens the risks of conflict, necessitating urgent attention from the ASEAN-China dialogue to effectively uphold peace in Southeast Asia. To address tensions in the South China Sea, extensive negotiations have been undertaken by the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and China to establish a Code of Conduct (COC).

The primary objective of the COC is to provide a comprehensive framework for managing conflicts and preventing confrontations peacefully. This agreement is widely regarded as having transformative potential, as it can significantly diminish the risk of confrontations in the South China Sea, while also serving as a platform for the peaceful resolution of disputes. However, the negotiations face challenges due to divergent interests among ASEAN member states and China’s hesitation to commit to legally binding provisions that may impose limitations on its activities in the region.

Despite these obstacles, the successful completion of the COC negotiations would be regarded as a notable achievement for the ASEAN-China dialogue, and could potentially establish a valuable precedent for the resolution of disputes in other areas of the region.



In addition to the South China Sea issue, economic cooperation has emerged as a crucial focal point in the ASEAN-China dialogue. The two parties have developed a deep-seated economic interdependence, which has been further reinforced by initiatives such as the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), which stands as the largest free trade agreement in the world. This economic interdependence has had a stabilizing influence on ASEAN-China relations, as both parties have strong incentives to maintain peaceful and cooperative ties. However, it is important to acknowledge that deepening economic ties also entail inherent risks, particularly as China’s economic influence continues to expand throughout Southeast Asia. Concerns have been raised regarding the potential for this influence to yield political leverage, thereby compromising the autonomy of ASEAN member states, as well as the overall unity of the organization.

Security cooperation has played a critical role in the ASEAN-China dialogue, making significant contributions to regional stability through collaborative efforts in areas such as counter-terrorism, maritime security, and disaster management. These joint initiatives have effectively fostered trust and cooperation between ASEAN and China.

Nevertheless, the effectiveness of these measures in promoting peace and stability is contingent upon the broader geopolitical context, particularly the strategic rivalry between China and the United States. To preserve its central role in regional security dialogues, ASEAN must carefully navigate the competing interests of these major powers, striking a delicate balance between its engagement with China and maintaining strong relationships with the United States, as well as other regional actors.

The strategy implemented by the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) to maintain equilibrium in its relationships with China and other major powers is crucial to its efforts to uphold peace and stability in Southeast Asia. Known as “ASEAN centrality,” this strategy acknowledges ASEAN as an impartial and inclusive institution best suited to manage the intricate geopolitical landscape of the region and prevent conflicts. However, ASEAN centrality faces challenges as internal divisions within ASEAN and external influences from major powers pose threats to its coherence and effectiveness. These challenges are particularly apparent in the disputes over the South China Sea, where ASEAN member states struggle to present a unified stance in negotiations with China.

The potential for peace and stability in Southeast Asia through the ASEAN-China dialogue is both promising and complex. On one hand, there are reasons for optimism. If successful, the ongoing negotiations for a Code of Conduct (COC) in the South China Sea could establish a robust framework for managing disputes and preventing conflicts. Moreover, the deepening economic ties between ASEAN and China provide strong incentives for both parties to maintain peaceful relations. On the other hand, various challenges, such as unresolved territorial disputes in the South China Sea, the increasing militarization of the region, and the broader strategic rivalry between China and the United States, pose significant threats to regional stability.



In conclusion, the ASEAN-China dialogue serves as a significant platform for tension management and cooperation in Southeast Asia. Nevertheless, it cannot guarantee absolute peace and stability in the region. The dialogue has made noteworthy contributions to regional stability by addressing the disputes in the South China Sea and promoting economic cooperation.

Nonetheless, the success of these endeavours depends on several factors, including the resolution of key issues such as the negotiations for a Code of Conduct (COC), ASEAN’s ability to maintain its unity and centrality, and the broader geopolitical dynamics in the region. As Southeast Asia confronts a complex and unpredictable strategic environment, the ASEAN-China dialogue must adapt and evolve to meet these challenges. Preserving peace and stability in Southeast Asia necessitates not only a successful ASEAN-China dialogue but also a broader commitment to multilateralism, cooperation, and adherence to the rule of law. To navigate these challenges, ASEAN and China must remain committed to peaceful dispute resolution and the reinforcement of regional institutions, thereby ensuring that Southeast Asia continues to be characterized by peace, stability, and prosperity amidst a turbulent global landscape.

The opinions expressed in this article are the author’s own.

