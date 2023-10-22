Israeli Leaders And Black Shirts: Wardrobe Changes During Wartime – OpEd

By Haluk Direskeneli

The clothing choices of leaders often draw attention during times of war. In Israel, there has been a recent trend where Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant started wearing black shirts, followed by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and members of his cabinet opting for black shirts without suit jackets. This clothing preference signals a shift towards a simpler and working-class style, akin to the choices made by leaders like Zelenskyy and others around the world.

Political leaders can convey various messages through the clothes they wear. Traditional suits and ties symbolize authority, formality, and power. However, in recent years, many leaders have departed from traditional dress codes during official ceremonies and meetings, embracing a more relaxed and approachable style.

The wardrobe change in Israel is not just limited to fashion preferences; it also carries symbolic significance, reflecting leaders’ stance during times of war, the nature of the conflict, and the messages they wish to convey to their societies. Black shirts can symbolize modesty, readiness for war, and an openness to cooperation.

The choice of black shirts by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and government members may be indicative of the complexity of the political atmosphere in Israel. At a time of political and military tensions, the fact that clothing preferences of leaders are gaining significant attention could be a sign of the need to convey courage and determination expected by the public.

In conclusion, the preference of Israeli leaders for black shirts carries not only a fashion statement but also conveys a message to their society and the world. These black shirts may reflect the intricate political and military situation within Israel and emphasize the importance that leaders place on this stance.