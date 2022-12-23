Eni Announces Gas Discovery By Vår Energi In Barents Sea, Norway

By Eurasia Review

Vår Energi, a listed company with Eni as major shareholder, has announced a new gas discovery in the Barents Sea, Norway. The discovery is preliminarily evaluated at 9-21 billion cubic meters of recoverable gas resources (57-132 million barrels of oil equivalent) and has the potential to contribute to the future gas supply from the Barents Sea.

The 7122/9-1 T2 well (Lupa) is the first exploration well drilled in the license PL229E. It is located 85 km north-west of Hammerfest and about 27 km north-east of the Goliat field, operated by Vår Energi. It was drilled in a water depth of 403m with the drilling rig Transocean Enablers.

The well encountered a 55 meters gas column in the targeted sandstones of the Havert formation of Triassic age. Extensive data acquisition and sampling have been carried out.

Vår Energi holds a 50% stake in the PL229E license, with partner AkerBP (50%).

Vår Energi, participated by Eni with about 63 % share, is a leading independent upstream oil and gas company on the Norwegian continental shelf (NCS). It owns a robust and diversified asset portfolio with ongoing development projects and a strong exploration track record. Vår Energi has equity stakes in 36 fields producing net 246,000 boe per day in 2021.