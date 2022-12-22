Iran Says It Disbanded 4 Mossad Teams

By Tasnim News Agency

The Iranian Intelligence Ministry has arrested the members of four “operational teams” linked with the Zionist regime’s Mossad spy agency.

In a statement released on Thursday, the Intelligence Ministry said its forces have identified and captured all members of the four operational teams of Mossad following professional efforts.

It said the “fake and criminal Zionist regime” had plans to take advantage of the riots of the past recent weeks in some parts of Iran to make its operational teams carry out a number of “hybrid terrorist operations”, but all of the terrorists were arrested before taking any action.

The Intelligence Ministry also noted that clues have been found about a main intermediary of Mossad in a European country, saying more information will be publicized after the completion of investigations.