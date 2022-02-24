Russia Claims It Neutralized Ukrainian Air Defenses

By Tasnim News Agency

The Russian Defense Ministry claimed that it had neutralized the Ukrainian air defenses.

“The military infrastructure of Ukrainian military air bases has been put out of action”, the statement read. “The air defenses of the armed forces of Ukraine have been neutralized”.

The Russian Defense Ministry stated that precision weapons had been used to neutralize Ukrainian military infrastructure and air forces, claiming there were no threats to the civilian population, Sputnik reported.

Earlier, the Russian Defense Ministry claimed that the Russian military is attacking Ukrainian military facilities as part of an ongoing operation in the country.

Precision weapons are used against military infrastructure, air defense sites, military airfields and aircraft, a statement cited by RIA Novosti said.

The Russian military asserted that the country was not attacking Ukrainian cities, contrary to claims from other sources. Ukrainian civilians are not under threat, the statement said.

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed that Ukrainian military sites were under attack. Speaking in a video address, he announced martial law in the country.

He called on Ukrainians to stay calm and preferably not to leave their homes. He said Ukraine was “strong” and will “defeat anyone”.

Earlier on Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that he had authorized a “special military operation” in Ukraine. He said the goal of the action was to “demilitarize” and “de-Nazify” Russia’s neighbor, claiming that it was the best option to protect the breakaway Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics and Russia.

The tensions around Ukraine have been escalating over the past few days, as attacks in Donbass by the Ukrainian military resulted in thousands of people being evacuated to Russia.

Following an appeal from the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics, Moscow recognized their independence and ratified friendship and cooperation treaties with them, promising to protect the people of Donbass against any threats.