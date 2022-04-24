Iran, Saudi Arabia Hold Talks In Baghdad

By Tasnim News Agency

The 5th round of talks between senior representatives from Iran and Saudi Arabia was held in Baghdad.

Main challenges on the path to the restoration of ties between the two countries are said to have been discussed in the negotiations.

Iraqi and Omani officials have played an effective role in the resumption of Tehran- Riyadh talks.

While no official accounts have been released about the content of the latest round of talks or any agreements that may have been reached, the positive atmosphere in this round has raised hopes that the two countries are moving in the direction of restoring ties.

The Nour News, affiliated with Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, reported the news, predicting that ground will be prepared for a meeting between the foreign ministers of Iran and Saudi Arabia in the near future.

Representatives of Iran and Saudi Arabia have held several rounds of talks in Baghdad in recent months.

Diplomatic relations between Tehran and Riyadh soured following the January 2016 execution of Shiite cleric Sheikh Nimr al-Nimr, an outspoken critic of the Saudi monarchy, in Saudi Arabia. Riyadh cut ties with Tehran afterwards, responding to attacks by angry protesters on its embassy in the Iranian capital.

Saudi Arabia’s military campaign against Yemen as well as the death of hundreds of Iranian Hajj pilgrims in a deadly crush in Saudi Arabia’s Mina in September 2015 had prepared the ground for the deterioration of tensions between Tehran and Riyadh.