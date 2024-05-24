The Netherlands Takes Command Of NATO Mission Iraq

By Eurasia Review

Lieutenant General Lucas Schreurs of the Netherlands assumed command of NATO Mission Iraq on Friday (24 May 2024), at a change of command ceremony in Baghdad. He succeeds Lieutenant General José Antonio Agüero Martínez of Spain, who had been in post since May 2023.

“It is an honour and privilege for the Netherlands and for me personally to take over command of the NATO Mission in Iraq,” Lieutenant General Schreurs said. ”The motto of the mission is ‘building safety and security together’ for a reason, and that is something we are going to continue, by enabling and encouraging our advisors to continue providing the advice and assistance to our Iraqi interlocutors’ needs.

The outgoing commander, Lieutenant General Agüero Martínez, said that NATO’s advisors are at the heart of the mission: “They have the specific knowledge and experience required for their task. They are embedded in the Iraqi Institutions and interact regularly with their counterparts. They know what they need and the support that NATO can provide”.

Established in Baghdad in October 2018, NATO Mission Iraq is a non-combat advisory and capacity-building mission. It assists Iraq in building more sustainable, transparent, inclusive and effective security institutions and forces. This helps build stability in their country, fight terrorism and prevent the return of ISIS/Daesh. NATO Mission Iraq’s work is carried out with the consent of the Iraqi government and fully respects Iraq’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

“NATO Mission Iraq is a concrete demonstration of NATO’s readiness to provide a 360 degree approach to our shared security,” NATO said.