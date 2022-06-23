Iran FM Says Tehran And Moscow Move To Implement Deals In Full

By Tasnim News Agency

Foreign Minister of Iran Hossein Amirabdollahian unveiled plans for boosting joint efforts with Russia to expedite the full implementation of the agreements between the two countries.

In a post on his Twitter account on Thursday, Amirabdollahian provided information about the topics he has discussed in a meeting with his Russian counterpart in the morning.

“Substantial talks with FM Lavrov to further enhance Iran-Russia cooperation. Also discussed regional & int’l developments,” the Iranian foreign minister said.

“Both stressed that arbitrary & extraterritorial sanctions are illegitimate,” he added.

“We agreed to intensify joint efforts to expedite full implementation of our agreements,” Amirabdollahian noted.

The Russian foreign minister arrived in Tehran on Wednesday and met with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and with his Iranian counterpart.