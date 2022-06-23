ISSN 2330-717X
Friday, June 24, 2022

Eurasia Review

A Journal of Analysis and News

Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov with Iran's Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian. Photo Credit: Tasnim News Agency

Iran FM Says Tehran And Moscow Move To Implement Deals In Full

Tasnim News Agency 0 Comments

By

Foreign Minister of Iran Hossein Amirabdollahian unveiled plans for boosting joint efforts with Russia to expedite the full implementation of the agreements between the two countries.

In a post on his Twitter account on Thursday, Amirabdollahian provided information about the topics he has discussed in a meeting with his Russian counterpart in the morning.

“Substantial talks with FM Lavrov to further enhance Iran-Russia cooperation. Also discussed regional & int’l developments,” the Iranian foreign minister said.

“Both stressed that arbitrary & extraterritorial sanctions are illegitimate,” he added.

“We agreed to intensify joint efforts to expedite full implementation of our agreements,” Amirabdollahian noted.

The Russian foreign minister arrived in Tehran on Wednesday and met with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and with his Iranian counterpart.

Tasnim News Agency

Tasnim News Agency is a private news agency in Iran launched in 2012. Its purpose is to cover a variety of political, social, economic and international subjects along with other fields

