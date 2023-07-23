Iran: Air Force To Stage War Game

By Tasnim News Agency

The Islamic Republic of Iran Air Force (IRIAF) will launch large-scale drills in the country’s central regions on Sunday night with the participation of a whole range of military aircraft.

The war game, codenamed Fadaeeyan-e Harim-e Velayat 11 (Devotees of Velayat Airspace 11), will be held in the country’s central province of Isfahan to send the message of “friendship, peace, calm and security” to the region, Air Force Commander Brigadier General Hamid Vahedi said on Sunday.

The commander said his forces will employ 92 aircraft in the military exercise, including various fighter jets, interceptor aircraft, bombers, and unmanned aerial vehicles.

The Air Force units are going to carry out a broad range of operations in the war game, such as reconnaissance and aerial imaging, detonation of air and ground targets, electronic warfare, civil defense tactics, and testing of new modern systems, he stated.

The commander noted that the Air Force units will also exercise diverse combat tactics and standoff attack operations with drones to destroy targets with pinpoint accuracy.

“The main axis of the war game is (ensuring) sustainable security, promoting and strengthening regional relations, good neighborliness and defending the country’s air borders,” the general stated.

Iran’s Armed Forces hold routine military exercises throughout the year.

Iranian officials have repeatedly underscored that the country will not hesitate to strengthen its military capabilities, including its missile power, which are entirely meant for defense, and that Iran’s defense capabilities will be never subject to negotiations.