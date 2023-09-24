San Francisco Values? Nancy Pelosi Explains It All For You – OpEd

By K. Lloyd Billingsley

San Francisco Democrat Nancy Pelosi will run for Congress in 2024. This may signal that 83 is the new 43, 53, or 63, but, according to the two-time House speaker, much more is in play.

“[O]ur City needs us to advance San Francisco values and further our recovery,” Pelosi wrote on social media. Across the country, people might wonder what values the octogenarian has in mind. Some background may be helpful.

In 1960, California Gov. Edmund G. “Pat” Brown awarded concessions for the Winter Olympics in Squaw Valley to William Newsom and John Pelosi. In 1963, John’s son Paul married Nancy D’Alesandro, daughter of Thomas D’Alesandro, congressman and Baltimore mayor. In 1969, Paul and Nancy Pelosi moved to San Francisco, where Paul’s brother Ron was a San Francisco supervisor.

Ron Pelosi married William Newsom’s daughter Barbara, so Nancy Pelosi was Gavin Newsom’s “aunt by marriage” until the couple divorced. Call it San Francisco family values.

“I want to thank speaker Nancy Pelosi,” said California Gov. Gavin Newsom in his March 12, 2020, press conference telling 40 million Californians to stay home. “We had a very long conversation today. Talk about meeting the moment. We are so blessed to have her leadership in California.”

In March 2020, Newsom imposed some of the strictest lockdown and masking measures in the nation. On Aug. 31, 2020, then-Speaker Pelosi got a wash and blow-out at a San Francisco salon that Newsom’s state of emergency had shut down as a non-essential business.

“As it turns out, it was a setup,” Pelosi told reporters. “So I take responsibility for falling for a setup.” According to the House Speaker, “[T]he salon owes me an apology for setting me up.” The San Francisco Democrat thus set an example for her one-time nephew Gavin, former mayor of San Francisco.

In November of 2020, Newsom and colleagues partied sans masks at the upscale French Laundry in Napa. Newsom didn’t call it a set-up, but the event did prove instructive.

In San Francisco values, rules that apply to the working class don’t apply to the ruling class. As Leona Helmsley might have put it, the rules are for “little people,” not the governor of California and the speaker of the House. On the other hand, maybe there’s more to it.

On the watch of former San Francisco Department of Public Works Director Mohammed Nuru, a protégé of Willie Brown, the streets of San Francisco began piling up with human excrement. As NBC News headlined a 2018 story, “San Francisco Paid Firm $400K for Research Claiming City is Nearly Spotless; Complaints Over Trash, Needles, Feces Soaring.”

That was Nuru’s doing, and the DPW boss kept his job as the excrement piled up to record levels. Special maps alerted visitors to the worst areas, and the Babylon Bee’s “California Fleein’” notes that “all the streets are brown.” See also its “I Wish We All Could Leave California.”

According to San Francisco values, it’s okay to tolerate a corrupt official for allowing a once-great city to become an open-air latrine. In 2020, the FBI busted Nuru on bribery charges, and last year he was sentenced to seven years in federal prison.

For the new span of the Bay Bridge, California opted to use a Chinese companythat, at the time, had never built a bridge. So maybe the preference for Chinese steel and labor over American steel and labor is one of those great San Francisco values Nancy Pelosi is running on.

After all, she spoke highly of Harry Bridges—a Communist Party USA member and longtime Soviet agent—in 2001’s Congressional Record, claiming, “Harry Bridges was arguably the most significant labor leader of the twentieth century … beloved by the workers of this nation, and recognized as one of the most important labor leaders in the world.”

America’s “most significant labor leader” was the fervent anti-Communist George Meany. Nancy should have known that.

Pelosi is also running for reelection because “our country needs America to show the world that our flag is still there, with liberty and justice for ALL.” Her former nephew is a big booster.

“Nancy Pelosi is the model of dedicated public service,” said a statement from Newsom after Pelosi stepped down from the House Democratic leadership. “Her career in Congress, and as Speaker, has been a masterclass in powerful, empathetic leadership, guided by her strong moral compass and unmatched political skill.”

This article was also published in The American Spectator