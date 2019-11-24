Iran: IRGC Arrests ‘Ringleaders Of Violent Protests’

By Tasnim News Agency

The spokesman for the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) said the main elements behind recent riots in a number of cities in Iran have been arrested by the IRGC Intelligence Organization.

Speaking to Tasnim, General Ramezan Sharif highlighted the enemies’ major role in provoking the riots in Iran and said, “The enemies of the Islamic Revolution and the zealous nation of Iran are looking for opportunities to make up for their failures and defeats…”

The commander further appreciated the efforts of the security forces in separating counter-revolutionaries and hooligans from the ordinary people in the recent protests and said the forces managed to control about 100 cities involved in the riots.

The spokesman went on to say that the country’s intelligence organizations, especially the IRGC Intelligence Organization, have been able to arrest the ringleaders of the violent protests.

Following a hike in the price of gasoline last week, a number of Iranian cities saw sporadic protests that turned violent in some cases. A number of banks and government buildings were set ablaze.

Meanwhile, anti-Iranian media outlets as well as some Western officials voiced their support for the rioters who took advantage of the protests in a number of Iranian cities.

In an address on Sunday morning, Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei warned that the sporadic protests and acts of vandalism in Iran would create insecurity.

Describing insecurity as the worst calamity for society, the Leader said that “all evil centers in the world” have mobilized efforts in recent days to encourage unrest in Iran.

Ayatollah Khamenei also called on the Iranian authorities to be careful that the rise in the price of fuel would not increase the price of other commodities.

The Leader also called on the people to separate themselves from a group of thugs who are encouraged by the foreign-based anti-Iranian front to foment insecurity.



