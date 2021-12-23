ISSN 2330-717X
Friday, December 24, 2021

Eurasia Review

A Journal of Analysis and News

Location of Libya. Source: CIA World Factbook.

Location of Libya. Source: CIA World Factbook.
1 Africa Social Issues World News 

Libya: Election Committee Moves Elections To January

Al Bawaba News 0 Comments

By

Libyan election committee has postponed the first-ever presidential elections which were supposed to take place on December 24 due to the inability to release the final list of candidates.

The Libyan board has suggested to delay the presidential elections for a month and hold them on January 24th, AFP reported.

Several candidates have documented their names to compete for the coming presidential elections in Libya including warlord Khalifa Haftar, Muamar Al Gaddafi’s son, Saif Al-Islam Gaddafi and Interim Prime Minister Abdulhamid Dbeibah.

The chairman of the Libyan committee said to the parliament speaker, Aguila Saleh, that “after studying the technical, judicial and security reports, we inform you of the impossibility of holding the elections on the date of December 24, 2021.”

Original article

Click here to have Eurasia Review's newsletter delivered via RSS, as an email newsletter, via mobile or on your personal news page.

Al Bawaba News

Al Bawaba provides top stories and breaking news about the Middle East and the world. The Al Bawaba network consists of several web portals and media platforms.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *