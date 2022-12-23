ISSN 2330-717X
Brazil's Cathedral Basilica of the National Shrine of Our Lady of Aparecida. Photo Credit: Valter Campanato/ABr, Wikipedia Commons

Brazil: Fire Breaks Out At Our Lady Of Aparecida Shrine 

A fire broke out yesterday morning in the Chapel of the Candles at the National Shrine of Our Lady of Aparecida in Sao Paulo state, Brazil.

The fire started around 8 a.m. local time. According to the Marian shrine, the fire started because a candle had been placed on a pew.

Firefighters responded quickly after the start of the fire and brought it under control. No injuries have been reported.

The Chapel of the Candles is one of the most visited spaces in the Aparecida Shrine. The faithful light candles of various sizes as they pray and give thanks to God.

According to the shrine, under the chapel there is a space where the melted wax is deposited and, on a busy weekend, about 10 tons of wax are collected.

In addition, the chapel has filters and exhaust fans to remove the contamination caused by the burning wax.

