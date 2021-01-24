Kenneth Branagh To Play UK Prime Minister In COVID-19 Series
By Arab News
Actor Kenneth Branagh will play UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson in a new Sky TV series essaying Britain’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The five-part drama will be directed and written by “The Trip” director Michael Winterbottom, Variety reported.
“This Sceptred Isle” will launch in 2022.
“The first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic will be remembered forever,” said Winterbottom. “A time when the country came together to battle an invisible enemy. A time when people were more aware than ever of the importance of community. Our series weaves together countless true stories — from Boris Johnson in Number 10 to front line workers around the country — chronicling the efforts of scientists, doctors, care home workers and policy makers to protect us from the virus.”