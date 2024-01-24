Iranian President Travels To Turkey For First State Visit

By Tasnim News Agency

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi left Tehran for Ankara on Wednesday for his first state visit to Turkey as the president of Iran.

The Iranian president is going to hold talks with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan and co-chair the 8th meeting of the High Council of Iran-Turkey Cooperation in Ankara.

The two presidents are also scheduled to attend a joint press conference after the conclusion of several cooperation agreements between the two neighbors.

Raisi will also attend a meeting with Iranian and Turkish business people and the Iranian expatriates residing in Turkey.

Speaking to reporters before leaving Tehran on Wednesday morning, Raisi said Iran has set a target of $30 billion in annual trade exchanges with Turkey, which he described as a major economic partner of Iran.

He noted that a series of cooperation documents, to be signed in the state visit, indicate the two neighbors’ determination to broaden relations.

Pointing to Iran and Turkey’s common stances in support of Palestine, Raisi said he will discuss plans to cut off the Zionist regime’s lifeline during the visit to Turkey.

In comments on Tuesday, Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei called on the Islamic governments to join hands and cut off the lifeline of the Zionist regime in response to its onslaught against Gaza.