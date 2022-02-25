Ukraine President Says Russia Suffering ‘Heavy Losses,’ Urges Citizens To Take Up Arms

By Eurasia Review

The Armed Forces of Ukraine are fighting hard battles and repelling attacks by the Russian army throughout the country, according to Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Speaking at a briefing at the Office of the Head of State, Zelenskyy stressed that the Ukrainian servicemen need the support of citizens.

“Our servicemen need this support. The main thing is that they need the support of our population. We have an army of powerful people. Our population is also a powerful army. So support our military,” Zelenskyy said.

At the same time, Zelenskyy called on the Ukrainian media to more actively inform the public about the success of the Armed Forces and the losses of the enemy.

“The enemy has suffered heavy losses. The losses of the enemy will be even greater. They came to our land. Ukraine is under attack from the north, east and south. Attacked from the air. Protection works. Today, the army and national solidarity are the mainstay of Ukrainian statehood,” Zelenskyy said.

Zelenskyy stressed that the provision of weapons to all citizens who want to defend Ukraine’s sovereignty has already begun.

“The future of our Ukrainian people depends on every citizen. Everyone who has combat experience and can join the defense of Ukraine must come to the appropriate centers. The Ministry of Internal Affairs will involve veterans in the defense of the state,” he said.

Zelenskyy also called on citizens to join the donation of blood for wounded defenders.