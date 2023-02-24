American Law Is An Illusion – OpEd

By Rahul Manchanda

The problem with America, its critics say, is that “everything is for sale.”

That there is no moral compass, no moral guidance, and no reverence of God existing in the United States at the top-most levels of government, anymore (whether executive, judiciary, or legislative).

This means that we have become a nation with a government of “light-seekers,” it seems, those who only “seek the truth,” or whatever that means.

Many argue that it all started with some of the Founding Fathers, who they described as “deists,” that is, those who believe that while God (or Providence) with his natural laws, may have created the world, but that He somehow walked away from this creation, and left it in the hands of humanity’s “betters,” i.e., those illuminated and educated (and fit) to rule the world and its people, in his stead.

The problem is, that these “betters” are after all, only human, and are susceptible to all of the temptations that have plagued humanity since time immemorial – money, sex, pleasure, greed, avarice, lust, anger, etc – to the point that where everyone, it seems, has a “price.”

And in America, where everything is for sale, that also includes its “leaders.”

And these leaders also include its lawmakers, its judges, and its executors.

Ergo, the more money that you have to purchase and buy America’s leaders’ loyalty and action, the more likely that you will sway the American “legal system” to your own ends and desires.

Now that the illusion of the God-head has been forcibly stripped away from the fabric of American society, wherein there is open Satanism (a devolution of Luciferianism or Deism), there is no longer even an attempt by American (and global) oligarchs to even “pretend” or “feign” that there is a legitimate, non-corrupted American legal system.

It is strictly run by money, lobbying power (see bribery), outright thievery, and corruption.

Even the FBI and DOJ, if not the stasi-like DHS, have been politicized by whomever holds the financial purse strings of America’s politicians, leaders, lawmakers, judges and executors at any given moment.

Of course, the main stream corporate owned media, always follows the money power as well.

And any competing media entity (usually foreign) is quickly banned or marginalized as “fake news” at best, or “foreign espionage propaganda,” at worst, subject to all sorts of criminal investigation and prosecution.

This is of course, all going to plan, as per America’s oligarchy and plutocracy.

And the proverbial noose around the average Americans’ collective necks, is getting tighter, and tighter.

The boiling frog of American freedom is now nearly complete, and will only take one or two more “false flags” for the heavy hand of complete and total totalitarianism to fall like the iron curtain that it actually is, this time, encircling the entire globe in its suffocating cloak.

Enjoy your freedom while you can, for the End of that Freedom, is Nigh.