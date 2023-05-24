Florida Students To Hear From NASA Astronauts Aboard Space Station

By Eurasia Review

NASA astronauts aboard the International Space Station will speak to students from St. Mark’s Episcopal School in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.

The Earth-to-space call will air live at 10:10 a.m. EDT Thursday, May 25, on NASA Television, the NASA app, and the agency’s website.

NASA astronauts Steve Bowen, Woody Hoburg, and Frank Rubio will answer prerecorded questions from pre-K and second through eighth grade students. The downlink is part of the school’s “Space Week” where students will participate in challenges related to space exploration. Through the downlink, students can look to NASA astronauts as an example of how to best be stewards of our planet and beyond. The school’s “Space Week” activity lesson plans will be shared with other community schools through the Cox Science Center and Aquarium website.

For more than 22 years, astronauts have continuously lived and worked aboard the space station, testing technologies, performing science, and developing the skills needed to explore farther from Earth. Astronauts living in space aboard the orbiting laboratory communicate with NASA’s Mission Control Center in Houston 24 hours a day through the Space Communications and Navigation (SCaN) Near Space Network.

Important research and technology investigations taking place aboard the International Space Station benefit people on Earth and lays the groundwork for future exploration.

As part of Artemis, NASA will send astronauts to the Moon to prepare for future human exploration of Mars. Inspiring the next generation of explorers – the Artemis Generation – ensures America will continue to lead in space exploration and discovery.