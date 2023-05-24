New Alignments, China And Pakistan – OpEd

By Naseeb Ullah Achakzai

China is emerging as a prominent soft power according to the proposed plan. It has been proving to make reasonable grounds for the fulfillment of its mighty OBOR. It is marching towards Africa, Europe, Africa, and most importantly the Middle East to occupy their trade markets by brokering peace.

It has admirably attained a huge diplomatic success by normalizing relations between Iran and Saudi Arabia. The decades-old rivals have reopened embassies and started building normal diplomatic relations. While improvement has been also seen in the situation of the Middle East where the Houthies have initiated a ceasefire while, the Syrian President Bashar ul Asad has visited Saudi Arabia after years.

At the same time, China is in contact with Ukraine and Russia for a peaceful solution to the ongoing conflict between both states.

Beijing is trying to construct a positive diplomatic profile through its peacemaking efforts to influence the states diplomatically and politically. Chinese global influence is increasing by playing a diplomatic and political role across the world. It is also playing its role in Afghanistan, Myanmar, and Ethiopia.

As per a report of the Asia power index in 2019, China led in diplomatic influence while it ranked 2nd out of 25 in cultural influence after the US. In addition, a report published in portland communications and the US Center on Public Diplomacy China ranked 27th out of 30 in soft power in 2018 and 2019.

Meanwhile, during these developments and the emergence of China as a global soft power player, Pakistan has much to harness this opportunity. It must reconsider its policies with the new developments by taking the state,s interests on priorities. An admirable step was taken by importing Russian crude oil. More work is needed to start constructing Iran_Pakistan Gas pipeline by engaging and enhancing it to China.