Prigozhin’s Wagner Far From Only Russian PMC Fighting in Ukraine – OpEd

By Paul Goble

The Wagner PMC gets a lot of media attention because of the high profile of its commander, but there are other Russian PMCs fighting in Ukraine that deserve to be better known not only because of the role they are playing in Putin’s war but also because of the possibility that they may play other roles elsewhere and even in Russia itself.

The IdelReal portal has investigated four of these groups – Redut, BARS, Don, and the Union of Volunteers of the Donbass – and the men they have been recruiting and provides a window on the activities groups that remain even more shadowy than Wagner was until recently (idelreal.org/a/32412817.html).

The four share certain common features among themselves and with Wagner. Most have leaders who are close friends of Putin or friends of his friends. They have ties with the GRU and FSB. And they are irregular forces that can be used in deniable ways. IdelReal provides details that will be of interest to experts.