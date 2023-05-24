Saudi Arabia Restores Diplomatic Relations With Canada

By Arab News

Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Ministry announced on Wednesday that it is restoring diplomatic relations with Canada.

The decision comes after a discussion between Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and the Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Forum in Bangkok in November last year.

The desire of both sides to restore relations is based on mutual respect and common interests, the ministry said.

“Canada has appointed a new ambassador to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Jean-Philippe Linteau,” the Canadian foreign ministry said in a statement.