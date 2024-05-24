Iran Releases First Report On President Raisi’s Helicopter Crash

By Tasnim News Agency

The General Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces issued its first report detailing the circumstances and causes surrounding the recent helicopter crash resulting in the tragic loss of President Ebrahim Raisi and his accompanying delegation.

Released on late Thursday, the report offers further insights into the incident that occurred on Sunday, claiming the lives of Raisi and his entourage, including Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian, as their helicopter crashed in northwestern Iran.

On Monday, an investigative team was dispatched to the crash site to probe the incident, as stated in the report. The team, assigned with examining the wreckage, succeeded in obtaining “a significant portion” of the necessary information crucial for the investigation.

According to the report, the helicopter, following its predetermined route, crashed without deviation.

It further revealed that the aircraft burst into flames upon collision with the mountainous terrain. Remarkably, the remaining wreckage displayed no evidence of bullet holes or similar impacts.

“The complexity of the region, fog and low temperature,” slowed the search and rescue operation, forcing it to extend through the night, the investigators said. Iranian unmanned aerial vehicles pinpointed the crash site at 05:00 a.m. local time on Monday, with search teams promptly arriving thereafter.

Notably, communications exchanged between the aircraft and ground control prior to the incident did not contain any “suspicious” content, the report highlighted, promising to disclose any subsequent findings in due course.

Tehran has declared June 28 as the date for the upcoming presidential election. In the interim, Vice President Mohammad Mokhber has assumed the role of acting president.