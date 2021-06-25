ISSN 2330-717X
Vial of coronavirus/COVID-19 vaccine by Janssen Pharmaceuticals, a subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson. Photo Credit: New York National Guard, Wikipedia Commons

US Donates 3 Million Doses Of Janssen Vaccine To Brazil

ABr 0 Comments

By

The US donated a shipment of 3 million doses of the Janssen vaccine against COVID-19 to Brazil. The batch will be received on Friday (Jun. 25) by Brazil’s Health Minister Marcelo Queiroga and a representative from the US Embassy at the Viracopos Airport, in Campinas, São Paulo state.

According to the Health Ministry, on Wednesday evening (23), Brazil administered 90 million doses of the vaccine against COVID-19, with 65 million adults immunized with the first dose.

The number is said to account for 40 percent of the target public, made up of several age groups above 18 years old.

ABr

Agência Brasil (ABr) is the national public news agency, run by the Brazilian government. It is a part of the public media corporation Empresa Brasil de Comunicação (EBC), created in 2007 to unite two government media enterprises Radiobrás and TVE (Televisão Educativa).

