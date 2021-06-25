US Donates 3 Million Doses Of Janssen Vaccine To Brazil

By ABr

The US donated a shipment of 3 million doses of the Janssen vaccine against COVID-19 to Brazil. The batch will be received on Friday (Jun. 25) by Brazil’s Health Minister Marcelo Queiroga and a representative from the US Embassy at the Viracopos Airport, in Campinas, São Paulo state.

According to the Health Ministry, on Wednesday evening (23), Brazil administered 90 million doses of the vaccine against COVID-19, with 65 million adults immunized with the first dose.

The number is said to account for 40 percent of the target public, made up of several age groups above 18 years old.

