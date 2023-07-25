Strengthening Indo-US Ties: Modi’s Defense Diplomacy Marks A New Era – Analysis

By Balinder Singh and Dr. Jagmeet Bawa

India-U.S. Defense Relations in 2005

With the signing of the “New Framework for India-U.S. Defense Relations” in 2005 and the ensuing intensification of defense trade, joint exercises, personnel exchanges, collaboration and cooperation in maritime security and counter-piracy, as well as exchanges between each of the three services, the defense relationship has emerged as a key pillar of the India-U.S. strategic partnership. In June 2015, the Defence Framework Agreement was amended and extended for an additional ten years.

Increasing number of bilateral exercises between India-U.S.

More bilateral exercises are now carried out between the two nations than they do with any other nation. With an Indian Naval Frigate, India took part in the Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) exercise in July-August 2016 for the second time. Defence Policy Group (DPG), Defence Joint Working Group (DJWG), and Defense Procurement are a few examples of mechanisms for bilateral dialogue in the realm of defense. Military Cooperation Group (MCG), Service-to-Service Executive Steering Groups (ESGs), Senior Technology Security Group (STSG), Joint Technical Group (JTG), and Defence Procurement and Production Group (DPPG) are some examples of these groups. The Fuel Exchange Agreement, the Logistics Exchange Memorandum of Association (LEMOA), the Technical Agreement (TA) on Information Sharing on White (merchant) Shipping, the Information Exchange Annexe (IEA) on Aircraft Carrier Technologies, and the Agreement on the Exchange of Information on White (merchant) Shipping were all signed within the past year.

The total cost of U.S. Defense’s acquisitions for the military has surpassed US$13 billion. The Defence Technology and Trade Initiative (DTTI) between India and the US aims to streamline technology transfer procedures and investigate opportunities for joint development and production in order to give the defense partnership strategic significance (Consulate General of India, Atlanta, USA, July 11, 2023).

Objectives and purpose of DTTI

The DTTI Working Group and its Task Force would swiftly assess and make decisions on special projects and technologies that would significantly improve India’s military and defense sector as well as bilateral defense relations. The two sides decided to begin working together on 4 DTTI pathfinder projects and 2 pathfinder initiatives during President Obama’s visit in January 2015; these projects and initiatives are currently at various levels of completion. The two sides also discussed the potential for bilateral cooperation in the production and design of jet engine components during RM’s visit in December 2015 (Ministry of Defence, November 10, 2021).

Modi’s approach to defense diplomacy and its significance

Business leaders in the US are optimistic about the chances of more technical convergence between India and the US in industries including semiconductors, cyber security, telecom, 5G and 6G, and defense as they get ready for Modi’s state visit to the US on June 21, 2023. Prior to Modi’s visit, on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, US-India Business Council (USIBC) president Atul Keshap stated that American businesses support India’s goals and align with its national interests. He was speaking to a group of top American corporate leadership at the annual India Ideas Summit. Before the State Visit, the CEO summit brought together the most CEOs from India and the US. According to him, the goal was to quickly increase trade volume to USD 500 billion. (The Indian Express, June 23, 2023)

Overview of significant defense agreements signed in recent years

As of July 25, 2023, Modi’s defense diplomacy continues to foster a significant transformation in Indo-US ties. The strategic partnership between India and the United States has witnessed several notable developments over the past few years. Modi’s efforts in strengthening defense cooperation, promoting technological exchange, and deepening diplomatic engagement have led to a new chapter in the bilateral relationship.

Both countries have collaborated on various defense initiatives, including joint military exercises, information sharing, and defense equipment procurement. The exchange of high-level visits and dialogues between Indian and American officials has further solidified their commitment to addressing regional and global security challenges collectively. Defense contracts are crucial for deterrence. We’re going to attempt to understand how that startup incubator of ideas and convergence may have even more impact on US-India relations when we host Indus X next week,” Keshap remarked. During his State Visit, Modi will speak with US officials about ongoing defense deals. The US and India are in talks about producing defense equipment together. One of India’s long-term ambitions is to become self-sufficient in the production of defense (The White House, June 22, 2023).

These agreements and co-production projects may boost bilateral ties and promote regional security and stability as the two nations expand their defense cooperation. India has increased its military budget in recent years. It now ranks among the top defense spenders in the world. Additionally, it is striving to create its own homegrown defense and armament systems. The following defense deals could be discussed between India and the US.

Impact on India’s Defense Industry and Capabilities

Moreover, the two nations have expanded their defense trade, with India emerging as a key market for advanced American military hardware and technology. This collaboration has not only enhanced India’s defense capabilities but has also provided the US defense industry with a valuable partner in the Indo-Pacific region.

Modi’s proactive defense diplomacy has also played a crucial role in fostering a united front against common threats such as terrorism, cyber-attacks, and maritime security challenges. The cooperation between India and the US in these areas has contributed to a safer and more stable Indo-Pacific region.

In addition, defense collaboration has been complemented by robust economic and trade ties, making the relationship multifaceted and mutually beneficial. Both countries continue to explore opportunities for further cooperation in emerging technologies, space exploration, and cybersecurity (Outlook, July 03, 2023).

Key Defense Agreements and Acquisitions

A major talking point during Modi’s visit to Washington will be concluding the agreement to sell MQ-9B Predator drones to India. The number of drones being purchased by the Indian armed forces is still being discussed in discussions being held with the US at this time. 30 drones were initially ordered by the Indian Navy, but there were hints that this number would be lowered last year. General Atomics is now leasing two MQ-9B Sea Guardian drones to the Indian Navy, and these drones have been crucial to land and maritime surveillance activities in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR). The drones are keeping an eye on the increasing number of Chinese vessels in the area in cooperation with the US (The Tribune, June 15, 2023).

The US has agreed to deliver 30 MQ-9B Sea Guardian drones to India for $3 billion under Foreign Military Sales (FMS) in order to improve India’s maritime surveillance capabilities and support maritime security activities. The upgrade of M-777 Light Howitzer Guns to increase the firepower of the Indian Army, the production of GE-F414 fighter jet engines under license to increase India’s self-reliance in defense manufacturing, the potential joint production of Stryker armored personnel carriers to replace Russian BMP-2s currently in use by the Indian Army, and the potential acquisition of more F/A-18 Super Hornet fighter jets are all agreements being discussed during Modi’s visit. These agreements represent an ongoing effort to fortify defense ties and improve India’s defense capabilities through strategic partnerships with the US. It’s anticipated that some transactions would be completed during Modi’s visit, while others may still be in the discussion stage when the US President comes to India in September (Gupta, 2023).

Conclusion

Modi’s defense diplomacy has significantly strengthened Indo-US ties, with defense cooperation becoming a major pillar of their strategic partnership. The signing of the “New Framework for India-U.S. Defense Relations” in 2005 laid the foundation for increased defense trade, joint exercises, and cooperation in various areas. The two countries have continued to deepen their collaboration through bilateral dialogue mechanisms and the signing of defense agreements. The Defense Technology and Trade Initiative (DTTI) has been instrumental in exploring joint development and production projects.

Key defense deals, including the potential purchase of MQ-9B Predator drones, upgrading M-777 Light Howitzer Guns, producing GE-F414 fighter jet engines, and joint production of Stryker armored personnel carriers, are under discussion during Modi’s visit to the US. These agreements aim to bolster India’s defense capabilities, promote self-reliance in defense manufacturing, and strengthen regional security and stability. Some deals may be finalized during Modi’s visit, while others may continue to be discussed during the US President’s visit to India in September.

