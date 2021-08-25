ISSN 2330-717X
Wednesday, August 25, 2021

Eurasia Review

A Journal of Analysis and News

CIA Director William J. Burns official portrait. Photo Credit: CIA

CIA Director Secretly Met With Taliban Leader In Kabul

CIA Director William Burns held a secret meeting with the Taliban head Abdul Ghani Baradar in Kabul on Monday, the Washington Post reported.

According to the WP, this is the first face-to-face meeting between the Taliban and Biden administration since Kabul’s fall on August 15, 2021.

President Biden’s decision to send CIA director for talks with the Taliban group comes amid a effort to evacuate people from Kabul airport in what the Biden described as “one of the largest, most difficult airlifts in history.”

The White House reported that the US has so far evacuated about 48,000 people from Afghanistan since August 14.

