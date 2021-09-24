Iran Ambassador Claims Saudi Talks Moving Forward

By Tasnim News Agency

Iran’s ambassador to Iraq hailed an advancement in the negotiations with Saudi Arabia, unveiling plans for the fourth round of talks in Baghdad.

In an interview with Iraqi News Agency, Iraj Masjedi said Iran and Saudi Arabia are willing to hold talks and achieve a result.

“The negotiations with Saudi Arabia are moving forward,” the envoy added, hoping that the two sides would obtain definite results.

He also noted that the fourth round of negotiations between Iran and Saudi Arabia is going to be held in Baghdad.

“We hope that the negotiations with Saudi Arabia would advance constructively,” Masjedi stated.

Iran is delighted to see Iraq playing a successful role in the region, the ambassador noted, adding that the Islamic Republic supports the Iraqi efforts and stronger political role.

Diplomatic relations between Tehran and Riyadh soured following the January 2016 execution of Shiite cleric Sheikh Nimr al-Nimr, an outspoken critic of the Saudi monarchy, in Saudi Arabia. Riyadh cut ties with Tehran afterwards, responding to attacks by angry protesters on its embassy in the Iranian capital.

Saudi Arabia’s military campaign against Yemen as well as the death of hundreds of Iranian Hajj pilgrims in a deadly crush in Saudi Arabia’s Mina in September 2015 had prepared the ground for the deterioration of tensions between Tehran and Riyadh.