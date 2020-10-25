Iran: IRGC Mulls Boosting Military Presence At Border Regions Amid Karabakh War

By Tasnim News Agency

A senior commander said the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps Ground Force may deploy more units to Iran’s northwestern border areas amid the fighting between the Republic of Azerbaijan and Armenia to ensure security in the region.

During a Sunday visit to Iran’s northwestern border areas in the vicinity of a battlefield where Azeri and Armenian forces have been exchanging fire in recent weeks, IRGC Ground Force Commander Brigadier General Mohammad Pakpoor warned the warring sides that Iran would not accept any threat to the security and calm of people in the region.

Pointing to the deployment of IRGC Ground Force units to that area in recent days, the commander said the dispatch of military forces may increase if necessary.

It is necessary to increase the defensive and security arrangements in the border zones near the location of armed clashes between the Republic of Azerbaijan and Armenia proportional to the situation in the region and deploy new IRGC Ground Force troops to the border areas, he added.

Brigadier General Pakpoor said the presence of IRGC military units at the border regions gives the Iranian people the message that the IRGC is vigorously monitoring the regional situation and puts the necessary measures on the agenda.

The second message is for the regional countries, the commander noted, saying Iran respects their territorial integrity, but it would never accept any geopolitical change at the boundaries because it is a “red line” for the Islamic Republic.

The IRGC Ground Force has deployed a mechanized brigade to protect the country’s northwestern border amid ongoing firefight between the Republic of Azerbaijan and Armenia over the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region.

The location of the deployment was identified as the areas running alongside the border in the Khoda Afarin and Jolfa counties.

The precaution has been taken towards “preservation of the northwestern borders’ security,” a report from Sepah News said.