Biden Is Beyond Creepy – OpEd

By William Donohue

Dylan Mulvaney, a transgender TikTok star, is a disturbed young man who thinks he is a woman. It is said that he “first came out as gay, then queer, then non-binary.” Now he thinks he is a woman. What he thinks he will be next week no one knows.

No matter, for now he says he “wants to be a mom one day and I absolutely can.” But he can’t. He’s been denied by nature and nature’s God from ever bearing a child. By the way, he wants people to call him “she” and “they.” We vote for “they.”

With the mid-term elections a few weeks away, President Biden took the time to sit down with Dylan for a lengthy interview. What he said should alarm every parent in the nation.

“This is my 221st day of publicly transitioning,” Dylan told Biden. The president replied, “God love you.” If Dylan had said that he had transitioned from a white person to a black person—skin color can be changed through a series of melatonin injections—would he have offered his congratulations? If not, why not?

Dylan asked Biden, “Do you think states should have a right to ban gender-affirming healthcare?” To which the president said, “I don’t think any state or anybody should have the right to do that. As a moral question and as a legal question. I just think it’s wrong.”

The “devout Catholic” president places no limits on sex-transitioning operations. When he was running for president, he said that he was okay with an eight-year-old child taking puberty blockers and being subjected to other irreversible operations.

Biden told Dylan, “So I feel very, very strongly that you should have every single solitary right including, use of your gender-identity bathrooms in public.”

The idea that Biden endorses the right of boys, who think they are girls, to shower with girls is not hard to believe. After all, his own daughter, Ashley, alleges that “I remember having sex with Friends @ a young age; showers w/my dad (probably not appropriate).”

Any man who would shower with his daughter—when she is old enough to remember it—is a creep. When coupled with his support for little kids undergoing the knife in a vain attempt to change their sex, and his endorsement of boys showering with girls, it makes one wonder what in the world is going through Biden’s mind. This is beyond creepy.

