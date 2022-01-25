Iran Says Interim Deal In Vienna Out Of Question

By Tasnim News Agency

The spokesperson for the Iranian administration ruled out the possibility of any interim accord in the Vienna talks on the revival of the 2015 nuclear deal, reiterating that Tehran is focusing on plans for the termination of the sanctions.

Speaking to reporters at a press conference on Tuesday, Ali Bahadori Jahromi said no discussion has been made about an interim agreement in the course of the Vienna talks during Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi’s recent trip to Moscow.

The return of all parties to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and effective lifting of the sanctions against Iran were reviewed during the presidential visit to Russia, he added.

Hailing the achievements of the Russia visit, Bahadori Jahromi said the two sides discussed bilateral, multilateral, regional and international issues.

Some contracts were finalized during the visit and a series of other ones were communicated to the related officials, he noted, according to the Iranian government’s official website.

The spokesman further reiterated that Iran supports peace and stability in the region and good relations with Muslim countries.

So far, four rounds of talks between Iran and Saudi Arabia have been hosted by Iraq, he added.

The spokesman expressed Iran’s readiness for the reopening of embassies in Tehran and Riyadh, saying though that agreements on the issue have not been finalized yet.