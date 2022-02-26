ISSN 2330-717X
File photo of Department Spokesperson Ned Price holding Daily Press Briefing at the U.S. Department of State. [State Department photo by Freddie Everett/ Public Domain]
Russian Invasion Not A Green Light For Iranian Nuclear Weapon: US State Department

The US will continue to engage with Russia over efforts to prevent Iran from developing nuclear weapons, even though Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine had made it a “pariah on the world stage,” State Department spokesperson Ned Price said on Friday.

Price said US officials would now only engage with Russia counterparts on issues of “fundamental to our national security interest.” 

That includes the talks to revive a 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and world powers, including Russia, Price said.

“The fact that Russia has now invaded Ukraine should not give Iran the green light to develop a nuclear weapon,” Price added. 

