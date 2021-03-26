ISSN 2330-717X
Friday, March 26, 2021

Eurasia Review

A Journal of Analysis and News

Jobs Unemployment Keyboard Button Key Entering Input Internet Data
1 Business Opinion The Americas 

Cheap Fun Department: Job Growth Under Trump And Biden – OpEd

Dean Baker 0 Comments

By

Okay, I’ll admit that this is stupid, but you know damn well if the situation were reversed the Republicans would have this comparison all over the place. We don’t even have to speculate.

When President Obama assumed office with an economy in free fall from the collapse of the housing bubble, the Republicans were quick to blame him for the job loss from the crash he had inherited.

So, in the spirit of reciprocity, here’s the picture.

Source: Bureau of Labor Statistics.

As can be seen, after four years in the White House, Donald Trump had a net loss of 2,943,000 jobs. After one month, Joe Biden has a net gain of 379,000. Looks pretty damn MAGA to me.

This first appeared on Dean Baker’s Beat the Press blog.

Dean Baker

Dean Baker

Dean Baker is the co-director of the Center for Economic and Policy Research (CEPR). He is the author of Plunder and Blunder: The Rise and Fall of the Bubble Economy.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.