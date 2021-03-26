Cheap Fun Department: Job Growth Under Trump And Biden – OpEd

By Dean Baker

Okay, I’ll admit that this is stupid, but you know damn well if the situation were reversed the Republicans would have this comparison all over the place. We don’t even have to speculate.

When President Obama assumed office with an economy in free fall from the collapse of the housing bubble, the Republicans were quick to blame him for the job loss from the crash he had inherited.

So, in the spirit of reciprocity, here’s the picture.

Source: Bureau of Labor Statistics.

As can be seen, after four years in the White House, Donald Trump had a net loss of 2,943,000 jobs. After one month, Joe Biden has a net gain of 379,000. Looks pretty damn MAGA to me.

This first appeared on Dean Baker’s Beat the Press blog.