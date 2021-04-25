Pakistan Awards Exploration Blocks To State-Run E&P Companies

By Shabbir H. Kazmi

Reportedly, the Government of Pakistan has awarded six petroleum exploration blocks in Sindh, Baluchistan and Punjab to state-run oil and gas exploration and production companies.

The exploration licences (ELs) and petroleum concession agreements (PCAs) were signed by Petroleum Secretary and Director General of Petroleum Concessions on behalf of the GoP and Managing Directors of Oil and Gas Development Company (OGDCL), Mari Petroleum Company (MPCL) and Pakistan Petroleum at a ceremony witnessed by newly appointed Minister for Energy.

These included Block No. 3068-6 (Killa Saifullah) and Block No. 3067-7 (Sharan) in Baluchistan with OGDCL and MPCL; Block No. 3069-9 (Suleiman-Balochistan) with OGDCL and PPL; and Block No. 2467-17 (Sujawal South) in Sindh, Block No. 3273-5 (Jhelum) and Block No. 3272-16 (Lilla) with OGDCL.

Director General, Petroleum Conces­sion reported that minimum firm work commitment for these blocks was US$24.68 million for a period of three years. The companies are obligated to spend a minimum of US$30,000 per year in each block on social welfare schemes. Annual social welfare obligation in respect of these six blocks is US$180,000.

The Killa Saifullah block covering an area of 2421.96 sq-km is located in Killa Saifullah district, while the Sharan block covering an area of 2497.89 sq-km is situated in Killa Saifullah and Zhob districts. The Suleiman block covering an area of 2172.89 sq-km is located in Musakhel, Zhob, Killa Saifullah and Loralai districts. The Sujawal South block covering an area of 1914.1 sq-km is located in Sujawal district of Sindh. The Jhelum block covering an area of 1524.65 sq-km is located in districts of Jhelum, Gujrat and Mandi Bahauddin, while the Lilla block covering an area of 2361.12 sq-km is situated in Chakwal, Jhelum and Khushab districts.

OGDCL is a public limited company engaged in exploration and production (E&P) activities in the country for the last four decades. The Company holds the largest share of 41% in oil and 36% in gas out the total reserves in the country. Its percentage share of total oil and gas production in Pakistan is 47% and 29%, respectively. OGDCL is the operator of 41 exploration licences and working interest owner in six other exploration blocks operated by various E&P companies. OGDCL is currently produces 35,805 barrel oil per day (bopd) oil, 1,012 million cubic feet per day (mmcfd) gas, 761 tons LPG and 53 tons of sulphur per day.

PPL is also a public limited company engaged in exploration and production activities in the country. It is Pakistan’s oldest and largest E&P Company incorporated in 1950. Its percentage share of total oil and gas production in Pakistan is 13% and 19%, respectively. PPL is the operator in 26 exploration licences and working interest owner in 17 other exploration blocks operated by various E&P companies. PPL currently produces 10,076 bopd Oil, 673mmcfd gas and 238 million tons LPG.

Mari Petroleum is an integrated exploration and production company currently managing and operating Pakistan’s largest gas reservoir at Mari gas field in Daharki, Sindh. MPCL is the second largest gas producer in the country with 753mmcfd gas and 1,722bopd oil. MPCL is the operator in six development and production leases, 11 exploration licences and working interest owner in seven other exploration blocks operated by various E&P companies.

The Energy Minister expressed the hope that licences would benefit the country in the form of additional hydrocarbon reserves over the next few years. He said the execution of ELs and PCAs would not only enhance investment in the petroleum sector but also contribute to bridging the gap between demand and supply of energy in the country.