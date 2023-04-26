The Carbon Footprint Of Eid Ul Fitr – OpEd

By Murk Lark

Approximately 24% of the global population has recently concluded their celebrations of Eid Ul Fitr. Nevertheless, similar to other joyous occasions, the observance of Eid Ul Fitr has the potential to generate a significant carbon footprint. As a result, this article endeavors to examine the carbon footprint of Eid ul Fitr in 2023 and deliberate on sustainable methods to minimize it.

The carbon footprint of Eid ul Fitr primarily stems from the energy consumption associated with food preparation, transportation, and waste disposal. According to research, the average carbon footprint per person during Eid ul Fitr ranges from 1.8 to 2.6 kgCO2e (kilograms of carbon dioxide equivalent), depending on the location and the nature of the celebrations. In comparison, the average carbon footprint per person in the UK is around 12 kgCO2e per day.

One significant contributor to the carbon footprint of Eid ul Fitr is food waste. According to the United Nations, one-third of all food produced globally is wasted, which accounts for approximately 8% of global greenhouse gas emissions. During Eid ul Fitr, the amount of food waste can increase due to overconsumption and large-scale food preparation. It is estimated that the carbon footprint of food waste during Eid ul Fitr in the UK alone is around 4,600 tonnes of CO2e.

Transportation is another significant contributor to the carbon footprint of Eid ul Fitr. Many people travel long distances to celebrate the festival with their families and friends, which can result in increased emissions from cars, buses, and airplanes. According to research, a single flight from London to Islamabad (a popular destination during Eid ul Fitr) emits approximately 1.6 tonnes of CO2e per passenger.

To reduce the carbon footprint of Eid ul Fitr, there are several sustainable approaches that individuals and communities can adopt. One of the most effective ways is to reduce food waste by planning meals, buying only what is needed, and composting food scraps. According to the Waste and Resources Action Programme (WRAP), reducing food waste can save up to 4.5 million tonnes of CO2e per year in the UK alone.

Another sustainable approach is to choose eco-friendly transportation options, such as public transport or cycling, and to avoid unnecessary travel. Additionally, individuals can offset their carbon emissions by supporting renewable energy projects or planting trees. As climate activist Greta Thunberg famously said, “No one is too small to make a difference.”

In conclusion, while Eid ul Fitr is a time of joy and celebration, it is essential to consider its environmental impact. By adopting sustainable approaches such as reducing food waste, choosing eco-friendly transportation options, and offsetting carbon emissions, individuals and communities can celebrate Eid ul Fitr while also protecting the planet.

Murk Lark is the founder of ECO-DRIVEN: Empowering Eco-Conscious Living

