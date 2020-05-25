Orange Opens Two New Orange Money Remittance Corridors From France To Burkina Faso And Morocco

By Eurasia Review

After Ivory Coast, Guinea, Madagascar and Mali, it is now Burkina Faso and Morocco that have benefited from the international money transfer solution from France since May 8 and 20, respectively.

People from Burkina Faso and Morocco living in France can use their Orange Money account to quickly send money to their family and friends, Orange said, adding that the money is securely transferred, in real time, directly to the recipient’s Orange Money account.

Orange said it continues to extend the international money transfer service for the benefit of its customers across the world. In 2013, Orange was the first operator to launch a mobile-to-mobile international money transfer solution in West Africa, between Mali, Senegal and the Ivory Coast. Transferring money with Orange Money represents an alternative to traditional methods of sending money across borders.

By encouraging the use of mobile money, Orange said it is helping to bring families closer and facilitating their mutual support as they can manage their money better while stimulating economic growth in these countries. Moreover, during the global health crisis that has affected the whole world, this service offers another way to protect against transmitting the virus as no cash changes hands, the company said.

According to Ben Cheick Haidara, Chairman of the Orange Money Burkina Faso Board of Directors, “The financial support sent by the diaspora to their families who stayed behind in the country, and their contribution to the economy, is very important to our country. Having a simple, rapid and reliable solution like Orange Money, so that the beneficiary receives their money instantly, addresses a real need of our customers. Opening up international money transfers from France to Burkina Faso will cement the use of Orange Money in the daily lives of our population, alongside other existing services.”

Yves Gauthier, CEO of Orange Morocco, said, “By introducing international money transfer, we want to offer our customers an alternative to traditional means of receiving money across borders. From now on, their mobile phone allows them to receive money from their relatives living in France at a lower cost, instantaneously and securely.”

Orange Money in France, a simple, secure and instant service

Orange said that clients don’t need a bank account to use Orange Money in France. All that is needed is to have a mobile phone subscription and to register via the Android or iPhone mobile phone app or at an Orange Money point of sale.

Orange said it is free to open an Orange Money account. Amongst the stores offering the secure Orange Money service in Metropolitan France, Orange said it already has 650 points of sale: newsagents, call shops, local grocery stores and tobacconists across the country, as well as 3 Orange Money stores in Paris.

The Orange Money France app allows quick and simple transfers at any time of the day to Burkina Faso and Morocco, the company said.

Orange said to carry out a money transfer, the customer credits their account with a bank card or cash at a point of sale. They then log onto their Orange Money account directly from their mobile, by entering the Orange Money mobile number of the recipient in Burkina Faso or Morocco as well as the amount to transfer and confirm the transaction. The transfer is then completed, and the money is immediately available in the recipient’s account.