Economic Impact Of Kashmir Conflict And Role Of G-7 – OpEd

By Saba Kiran

India and Pakistan have a long-standing territorial dispute over Kashmir that has had a huge socioeconomic effect on both nations. Various economic sectors have been affected by the continuing conflict’s repercussions, which have disrupted trade, restricted investment, and resulted in significant loss of life and property. The Group of Seven (G-7), an association of seven significant industrialised nations, plays a critical role in providing financial support and developing policies that may help relieve these economic distresses in the face of these problems.

Trade disruptions between Pakistan and India are among the main economic effects of the Kashmir dispute. Trade has often been suspended as a result of the region’s ongoing hostility and unpredictability, which has had a huge negative effect on both countries’ economy. The continuous violence severely restricts cross-border trade, which has the potential to provide significant income and jobs. The trade route that runs through the area, which might act as a vital connection between South Asia and Central Asia, is also mostly unutilized. There are significant opportunity costs as a result of Kashmir’s unfulfilled regional economic potential as a hub for trade.

Foreign and local investment in the area has been discouraged as a result of the Kashmir dispute. Investor-friendly conditions are not produced by the conflict’s unpredictable nature, erratic political situation, and sporadic bloodshed. The region’s sectors are suffering as a consequence, and economic development is being constrained. Due to the perceived political risk linked with the war, investors are being discouraged from entering the disputed area as well as India and Pakistan.

The conflict’s death toll and property losses have had a big impact on the economy. In addition to causing a decline in production, it also has an indirect impact on the economy by upsetting everyday activities like work and living. The region’s economic health has been badly hampered by the loss of human capital, the damage of infrastructure, and the periodic shutdowns.

It is possible that the G-7, with its vast resources, may play a pivotal role in mitigating the adverse impacts of the war on the local economy if it provides financial assistance to the affected region. This help might come in the form of loans, grants, or cash for other types of development activities. It is possible that it will be used to rebuild infrastructure, assist industries that have been damaged by violence, and support those who have suffered financial losses.

The Group of Seven (G-7) may potentially work to encourage regional trade and investment. It is possible that it would utilise its authority to promote peace and stability, which would enhance the environment for commerce and investment. In addition, the G-7 may provide Pakistan and India assistance in negotiating trade and investment pacts, which would be beneficial to the economy of the region as a whole.

As prominent players on the world arena, the countries that make up the G-7 might potentially make a considerable contribution to the creation of policies that are aimed at economic recovery. Through engagement with local governments and international organisations, the G-7 may be able to provide a hand in the formulation of policies that are beneficial to economic growth and help mitigate the negative consequences of the conflict. These policies might potentially apply to a wide range of economic spheres, such as commerce, investments, the expansion of physical infrastructure, and the production of new jobs.

In conclusion, the protracted conflict in Kashmir has significantly harmed India and Pakistan’s economies, as seen by the disruption of trade, the loss of investments, and the terrible loss of life and property. The region’s progress has been stifled by this protracted turmoil, which has also prevented it from developing into a vital economic bridge between South Asia and Central Asia. A positive development in the situation, nevertheless, is the G-7’s recent decision to conduct their summit in Kashmir. Due to their combined economic might and diplomatic prowess, the G-7 can provide vital financial assistance, encourage the rebirth of trade and investment, and assist in the creation of policies for economic recovery.