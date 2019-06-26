NATO Secretary General And Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Share Views On Partnership

By Eurasia Review

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and Foreign Minister of Pakistan Shah Mahmood Qureshi met on Monday (24 June 2019) at NATO Headquarters to discuss a range of issues of mutual concern.

Mr. Stoltenberg underscored the mutual added value of NATO-Pakistan political dialogue and practical cooperation and expressed his appreciation for Pakistan’s continuous support to NATO’s long-standing efforts in Afghanistan.

Stoltenberg pointed out NATO Allies’ and partners’ firm commitment to peace and lasting security in Afghanistan and to the further development and sustainment of the Afghan security forces, through the Resolute Support training mission, and with funding.

Stoltenberg welcomed Pakistan’s recent steps in support of an Afghan-led and Afghan-owned peace process and the latest encouraging developments in the bilateral relations between Afghanistan and Pakistan.

Stoltenberg highlighted that an intra-Afghan dialogue should start as soon as possible, that momentum for peace should be preserved – including through a constructive approach from all countries in the region – and that lasting peace and security in Afghanistan benefit regional stability.

Over the years NATO and Pakistan have gradually increased their activities of practical cooperation. These include annual military-to-military staff talks and Pakistani military officers’ participation in around 50 military training activities with NATO.