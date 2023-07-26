Dr. Abdul Qadeer Khan: The Opennheimer Of Pakistan – OpEd

By Isha Noor

Dr. Abdul Qadeer Khan, a brilliant scientist whose exceptional work prompted Pakistan’s nuclear capabilities, appears as an enigmatic figure in the historical events where the strands of science and destiny interwine.

The “Opennheimer of Pakistan,” Abdul Qadeer Khan, was a visionary scientist whose contributions to nuclear technology changed the course of Pakistan. Dr. Khan’s journey was one of brilliance and controversy, leading to his position as a key player in Pakistan’s nuclear programme. Although appreciated in Pakistan for his part in building the nation’s nuclear deterrent, his efforts towards nuclear proliferation sparked concerns around the entire globe. Dr. Abdul Qadeer Khan’s tale is still fascinating and t serves as a reminder of how much influence scientific knowledge has on determination of the future of nations. In the end, it is important to recognise both the achievements and the concerns around Dr. Khan to understand the complex interplay between science and politics in the context of nuclear proliferation.

Dr. Khan was born in Bhopal, India, on April 27, 1936, migrated to Pakistan in 1952 and began a remarkable journey that would completely changed the direction of his country’s history permanently. He became a symbol of scientific brilliance and national pride thanks to his groundbreaking contribution in the creation of Pakistan’s nuclear programme. This article examines Dr. Abdul Qadeer’s significant contribution to Pakistan’s nuclear programme and the circumstances that led to his perception as a danger to the West.

In the 1960s, Dr. Khan began his career as a scientist by studying metallurgical engineering in Germany. The foundation for his future contributions to Pakistan’s technological breakthroughs was created by this academic endeavour. As he ventured into the field of nuclear research, Dr. Khan’s experience in metallurgical engineering proved to be a valuable advantage. His early experiences in Western research labs broadened his knowledge.

The acquirement to uranium centrifuge blueprints, which turn uranium into weapons-grade fuel for nuclear fissile material, was a key contribution to Pakistan’s nuclear programme. While employed by the Anglo-Dutch-German nuclear engineering partnership Urenco, he was accused of stealing it from the Netherlands and transporting it to Pakistan in 1976. Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto, the country’s former prime minister, assigned Khan control over the initiating uranium enrichment programme shortly after he returned to Pakistan. Khan later revealed in a newspaper interview that by 1978 his team had enriched uranium and that by 1984 they were all set to explode a nuclear bomb. Pakistan’s economy fell into a severe decline after the 1998 nuclear test because of the international sanctions.

The Nishan-e-Imtiaz was given to him by the government in recognition of his remarkable contributions in 1996 and again in 1998. . Although Dr. Khan is considered as a national hero in Pakistan, his work and Pakistan’s nuclear programme threatened Western countries, especially the United States. The West saw Pakistan’s groundbreaking achievement of nuclear weapons as a threat because it was concerned about the conflicts that could come with the proliferation of nuclear technology. The potential of nuclear technology slipping into the wrong hands was one of the most important issues that the West emphasised, particularly in the view of the unstable regional security climate. Calls for greater regulation of the transfer of nuclear technology and initiatives to stop proliferation were stimulated by this concern.

Pakistan’s relations with the West were crucial in the early 2000s by the disclosure of the Khan network. The network, an illegal proliferation network controlled by Dr. Khan, facilitated the sharing of nuclear technology with other countries, including Iran, Libya and North Korea. Geopolitical dynamics were complicated as a result of the Western response to Pakistan’s nuclear programme and Dr. Khan’s participation in proliferation activities. Pakistan was under pressure from the United States and other Western nations to stop developing nuclear weapons and abide by international non-proliferation standards. Pakistan was in a difficult situation as it tried to establish its right for national security while dealing with the foreign pressure.

It is crucial to comprehend the intricate context in which Dr. Abdul Qadeer Khan’s acts took place. Pakistan believes in nuclear deterrence as the only way to maintain national security and safeguard the country’s sovereignty. In the beginning, Dr. Khan denied any kind of involvement in the nuclear proliferation but he confessed on national television in Pakistan in 2004 that he had given nuclear technology and centrifuge parts to other nations. He asserted that he did not have the Pakistani government’s consent and took full responsibility for his actions. After this confession, Khan was pardoned by Musharraf, although he later walked back his statements.

“I saved the country for the first time when I made Pakistan a nuclear nation and saved it again when I confessed and took the whole blame on myself,” Khan said in an interview while under effective house arrest.

Pakistan is the first and only Muslim country to have developed and tested nuclear weapons till the date. It was crucial for Pakistan to develop nuclear weapons because of the geostrategic threats including establishing deterrence to deter aggression, ensuring security against India’s nuclear threat, improving national prestige, achieving regional power balance and obtaining diplomatic leverage in peace negotiations. Dr. Abdul Qadeer Khan’s work played a major role in the establishment of Pakistan’s nuclear programme.

In conclusion, Dr. Abdul Qadeer Khan has been the only driving force behind Pakistan’s development of nuclear weapons. His outstanding achievements in the field of nuclear science significantly advanced the nation’s nuclear programme. Dr. Khan’s knowledge of uranium enrichment accelerated Pakistan’s progress towards nuclear capability. Dr. Khan played a crucial part in the creation of Pakistan’s nuclear weapons, despite the controversies and international concerns. His contributions changed South Asia’s geostrategic environment, changing the security dynamics and strengthening Pakistan’s position on national security. As the curtains fall on the remarkable contributions of Dr. Khan, it is clear that his unwavering commitment, dedication, and groundbreaking accomplishmentsb have forever cemented his legacy as the Oppennheimer of Pakistan, a visionary scientist whose exceptional work will continue to inspire generations to come.