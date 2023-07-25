Iran Offers Help In Reconstruction Of Libya

By Tasnim News Agency

The foreign minister of Iran expressed the country’s readiness to assist Libya in the process of its reconstruction.

In a meeting with his Libyan counterpart Najla Mangoush, held in Tehran on Tuesday, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian expressed satisfaction with the restoration of security and stability to Libya.

He also noted that Iran is prepared to expand relations with Libya as a friendly country and assist the North African nation in the process of its reconstruction.

Amirabdollahian further pointed to the real standing of women in Iran, decrying the West for its double standards and the political use of the rights of women.

For her part, Mangoush said she was delighted to become the first high-ranking Libyan official to visit Tehran after 17 years, noting that her trip signifies the two countries’ determination to broaden ties.

The senior diplomats agreed on various plans to expand relations between the two states, such as convening the joint supreme commission, forming a committee on political consultations, strengthening economic and trade relations, promoting scientific and technological cooperation, and holding exhibitions.

Mangoush and Amirabdollahian also lauded the promotion of Libya’s diplomatic mission in Tehran to ambassadorial level, the resumption of the Iranian embassy’s activities in Tripoli, and the restart of shipping services between the two countries.

During the meeting, the Iranian and Libyan foreign ministers also condemned the desecration of the Holy Quran in Sweden and Denmark.