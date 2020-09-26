Ukraine: Military Plane Crash Kills At Least 22

By RFE RL

(RFE/RL) — At least 22 people including air force cadets were killed when a military transport plane crashed in eastern Ukraine on the evening of September 25, the military said.

The Antonov An-26 aircraft carrying 27 crew and cadets crashed during landing in the northeastern Kharkiv region, the Ukrainian Air Force said.

Two men managed to survive the crash and are being treated at the hospital, while the fate of three others is still unknown.

Search and rescue operations are ongoing.

The military said most of the dead were cadets at Kharkiv National Air Force University.

Video posted by Deputy Interior Minister Anton Gerashchenko on Facebook showed the plane in flames lying near a road.

An investigation has started to determine what caused the crash.

“A state commission is set up to find out all the circumstances and causes of this catastrophe,” President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said in a statement. He is expected to visit the site of the crash on September 26.