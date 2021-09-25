Iran’s FM Amirabdollahian Claims Economy Not Tied To Outcome Of JCPOA Talks

By Tasnim News Agency

Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian underlined that Iran has not connected the settlement of its economic problems to the result of the negotiations on the revival of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.

In a meeting with his South African counterpart in New York on Friday, Amirabdollahian said the Iranian administration pursues a pragmatic foreign policy.

Tehran will return to the negotiations on the nuclear deal but will not tie its economy to the talks, he underscored.

The foreign minister also described mutual ties between Iran and South Africa as very good and reiterated that there is no problem in the bilateral relations between the two states.

He also touched on the support the two countries have offered to each other the international forums in the past and expressed Iran’s readiness to hold a joint economic commission with South Africa.

For her part, the South African foreign minister congratulated Amirabdollahian on his appointment as Iran’s foreign minister and underlined her country’s interest in cooperation and development of ties with the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Naledi Pandor said the two countries now enjoy very good cooperation in the fields of science and technology.

She also hailed Iran’s progress in different domains, especially in the fields of science and technology, saying the two countries can cooperate in the mining and tourism sectors.

Pandor also noted that she deeply wishes for the nuclear negotiations to bear result, adding that her country wants anti-Iran sanctions to be removed.