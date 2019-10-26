Pseudo Scientists And Their Spokespersons Wreak Havoc On Society’s Mental Stability With Fake Data – OpEd

By Ronald Stein

Using tactics once reserved for reducing opponents in battle to psychotic imbeciles, pseudo scientists like the 175+ organizations active on climate change and their public out-criers who lead the Far-Left (Antifa, etc.) and the New Progressives (Democrats in Congress, etc.) use fake environmental data sound bites extracted from lengthy studies to upset society’s mental acuity.

Their doomsday message has officials in Washington, D.C., and the U.N, believing the world will end soon if governments don’t act to prevent climate change.

Their irresponsible actions are getting all the press these days. They’re louder and their words carry farther and more rapidly. They add to the general stress and stoke the anger and dismay of people both here and continents away. They also frighten children, sap the nation’s spirit, and agitate the world’s mood.

The excessive social media coverage and exposure to climate and weather-related natural disasters can result in any number of mental health consequences including anxiety, depression and post-traumatic stress disorder.

A significant proportion of people affected by those events develop chronic psychological dysfunction. We’re already seeing the young throwing in the towel believing they have no future based on these doomsday predictions.

I personally find those minuscule sound bites, selectively taken from the vast data available to the public, as an insult to people’s intelligence. These tactics work when they are rushed at you in a short period of time but over a long engagement their weaknesses are exposed, and this Op Ed will attempt to shine a discerning light on fake environmental data.

If they can blind you with confetti and cotton candy, they can make you think what they say is real. But after an hour when the effects of the sugar and pretty colors wear off the real world still exists. So it is with this anthropogenic global warming (AGW) nonsense that is now being exposed as such.

It is unethical to select data periods of 20 to 50 years from studies covering vast time ranges supplied by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), the USDA Forest Service, and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) about heat waves, wildfires, sea levels, and rising temperatures. Alarmists use that misrepresentation to forecast the imminent end of the world.

Here I present to you the FULL data intentionally withheld from the public. You can decide to believe or not believe the extracted and magnified soundbites used by climate alarmists.

Readers are encouraged to click on the hyperlinks to see “ALL” the graphical data being withheld intentionally by environmental pessimists to push their agenda.

Sea levels: Sea levels have been rising for 20,000 years with the last 8,000 years being flat. In fact, it looks like there has been no rise since civilization began, and that the recent rise of about 20 cm is another microscopic interpretation of data to inject fear about climate change.

Heat Waves: The 1930’s was the hottest, while temperatures today are the same as the early 1900’s, more than a century ago. Injecting fear of incurring heat waves from the 130 years of data at the EPA by only looking at the last 50 year is a fake data point that deprives intelligent residents of all the EPA supported evidence to the contrary.

Temperatures: It’s cooler today than the hotter periods from the 1800’s to 1955. Climate alarmists only look at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) data from 1955 that trends upward slightly to give the perception that the rise is unstoppable, but deceptively avoid the

data that shows the hotter days were before 1955!

Wildfires: From 1926 to 1950 we experienced greater numbers of fires and today they’re one-fifth of the record per the USDA Forest Service. Of the 100 years of USDA Forest Service data, the alarmists only look back a couple of decades to 1983 to show the upward trend in fires. Again, using a microscopic data snippet is a fake talking point that deprives intelligent residents of the truth.

The Green New Deal along with the Paris Accord, their flagship enterprises, claim that in only twelve more years we will literally become toast unless we spend trillions of dollars, euros, lira, yuan, or what have you, to avert a cataclysmic climate change doomsday.

What we should be alarmed about is the perverse and widespread brainwashing efforts to get our young people as well as many naive and gullible adults to believe that the “contrived end” of a planet’s natural cycle that’s been happening for 4.5 billion years is all of a sudden the direct result of a species that’s only been around, relatively speaking, a little less than the last two minutes, when we portray the worlds’ total existence into a 24-hour clock.

Please Donate Today

Did you enjoy this article? Then please consider donating today to ensure that Eurasia Review can continue to be able to provide similar content.