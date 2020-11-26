ISSN 2330-717X
Diego Maradona celebrates his goal v. Italy at the 1986 FIFA World Cup in Mexico. Photo Credit: El Gráfico, Wikipedia Commons

Diego Maradona Dead At 60 From Cardiac Arrest

Diego Maradona has died at the age of 60 after suffering a cardiac arrest, according to reports in his native Argentina.

The football legend had a heart attack at his home just two weeks after leaving hospital where he underwent surgery on a blot clot in his brain. 

Maradona, regarded as one of the greatest footballers of all time, helped Argentina win the World Cup in 1986, the pinnacle of an illustrious career. 

He played club football for Boca Juniors, Napoli and Barcelona among others and was adored by millions for his brilliant skills. 

Maradona was responsible for the infamous ‘Hand of God’ that eliminated England from the 1986 tournament. 

