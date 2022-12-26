General Rebuts Claim Of Iranian Drones In Ukraine War

By Tasnim News Agency

Iran’s highest-ranking military commander dismissed allegations that Iranian drones have been used in the war in Ukraine as part of the enemy’s “psychological warfare”.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a cultural exhibition in Tehran on Sunday, Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Hossein Baqeri said all the fuss made by the “world of arrogance” about the employment of Iranian drones in the Ukraine war is “part of the enemy’s psychological warfare”.

Apart from the fact that many of those reports might be false, they indicate the Islamic Republic of Iran’s great influence, significance and high rating in the drone industry, the general stated.

Describing Iran as one of the world’s top five powers in the drone industry, Major General Baqeri said the Iranian UAVs can carry out a broad range of missions with high accuracy and flight endurance.

He referred to the admission made by a former commander of the United States Central Command (CENTCOM) that US superiority in air power has ended for the first time after the Second World War because Americans are not able to project aerial power where there are Iranian drones, adding, “In fact, this is a big and humiliating confession by the Americans. It is true that they have lost such aerial superiority.”

The general emphasized that Iran will proceed with plans to promote its drone capabilities, saying, “In accordance with the Islamic Republic’s issues and guidelines, we will cooperate with other countries in the drone industry.”

In comments earlier this month, Iranian Defense Minister Brigadier General Mohammad Reza Ashtiani said Ukrainian experts have failed to produce any evidence for Kiev’s claim that Russia has employed Iranian military drones in the war in Ukraine.

“In the technical meeting, the Ukrainian side did not present any document about Russia’s employment of Iranian drones in the war with that country (Ukraine) and shelved it for the next sessions,” the general said.

Dismissing the accusation that Iran has supplied UAVs for use in the Ukraine war, the minister said such rumors are based on unfounded claims.

He added that Iran and Russia have been involved in military cooperation since long ago and have not begun to form such interaction for the utilization of Iranian drones in the Ukraine war.