Iran And Russia Sign Cybersecurity Cooperation Accord

By Eurasia Review

Iran and Russia signed an information security agreement that coordinates efforts between the two countries against cyber-related crimes, reports Iran’s IRGC-linked Tasnim News Agency.

The information security cooperation agreement was signed by Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov at a meeting in Moscow on Tuesday, according to Tasnim.

According to the report, Iran and Russia will cooperate in various fields, such as strengthening information security, fight against the crimes committed with the use of information and communications technology, technical and technological assistance, and international cooperation including detection, coordination, and collaboration in regional and international organizations to ensure national and international security.

Tasnim said the new agreement is seen as a milestone in the cybersecurity programs between Iran and Russia, noting that the two countries had reached a preliminary agreement to work together in the field of cyber-defense.