ISSN 2330-717X
Wednesday, January 27, 2021

Eurasia Review

A Journal of Analysis and News

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov at a meeting in Moscow. Photo Credit: Tasnim News Agency

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov at a meeting in Moscow. Photo Credit: Tasnim News Agency
1 Business Europe Middle East Technology World News 

Iran And Russia Sign Cybersecurity Cooperation Accord

Eurasia Review 0 Comments

By

The information security cooperation agreement was signed by Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov at a meeting in Moscow on Tuesday, according to Tasnim.

According to the report, Iran and Russia will cooperate in various fields, such as strengthening information security, fight against the crimes committed with the use of information and communications technology, technical and technological assistance, and international cooperation including detection, coordination, and collaboration in regional and international organizations to ensure national and international security.

Tasnim said the new agreement is seen as a milestone in the cybersecurity programs between Iran and Russia, noting that the two countries had reached a preliminary agreement to work together in the field of cyber-defense.

PinLinkedInPrint

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.