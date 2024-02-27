Indra And Thales Sign Collaboration Agreement To Promote Joint Development And Commercialization Of Defence Systems

By Eurasia Review

Indra, a leading global technology company, and Thales, the leading technology multinational in the defence, cybersecurity, digital security and aerospace markets, said Tuesday that they have signed an agreement to collaborate in the area of defence, with the aim to accelerate the development of cutting-edge European technologies and leverage synergies to compete in Spain and international markets.

Both companies want to take advantage of the business opportunities that are arising both nationally and internationally, especially those related to radar systems, cybersecurity, communications systems and simulation.

In the field of cyber defence, both companies will strengthen collaboration in EU-driven programmes such as AIDA (Artificial Intelligence Data Analysis), as well as other initiatives with European and international customers.

In the area of communications systems, in which both companies have previously worked together, they will continue to reinforce their collaboration in terms of synergies and technological complementarities.

To promote these actions, a joint Steering Committee will be created to define the strategy, analyse opportunities and set up specific working groups.

Indra’s CEO, José Vicente de los Mozos, said: “we are living in a true technological revolution in which advances are happening at breakneck speed. Industrial collaboration is absolutely critical for Europe to maintain its leadership and have a voice in deciding where our future is going. This agreement is about finding synergies, delivering better systems and developing new state-of-the-art technologies.

Thales Senior Executive Vice-President, International Development, Pascale Sourisse added: “Technological changes occur at a non-linear speed, and companies must collaborate and co-create to equip customers with the necessary capabilities in this fast evolving environment. This agreement between Indra and Thales confirms our mutual commitment to combine our complementary strengths in resolute contribution towards a stronger European defence industry.

The agreement in turn contributes to strengthening the European defence industrial base, one of the declared objectives of the EU’s Security and Defence Policy, which is committed to a more open defence market, capable of rationalising investment and getting the most out of every euro spent on R&D and innovation. This will increase capacity, shorten the time it takes to bring innovation to market and to deliver the new systems that armies demand.