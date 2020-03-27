14 Saudi Princes Infected With Coronavirus, According To Media Reports

By Fars News Agency

Arab media reports said that 14 Saudi princes have been infected with COVID-19 virus.

“14 princes have been infected with the novel coronavirus, 9 of them are in Riyadh and 5 others in Jeddah,” the twitter account of the Arabic-language al-Ahd al-Jadid news website wrote on Thursday.

It added that the infected princes have been transferred to specialized hospitals in the two cities, noting that a number of them had returned from Australia recently.

Saudi whistle-blower Mujtahid, who is believed to be a member of or have a well-connected source in the royal family, also disclosed last week that Riyadh was hiding the data related to the coronavirus cases in the country, saying that thousands were infected with the virus in Saudi Arabia.

“The Saudi officials conceal the real number of people infected with coronavirus and the number now stands at thousands and even tens of thousands,” Mujtahid wrote on his twitter page on Sunday.

He added that over 5,000 people in Qatif and over 900 others in Mecca had been infected with the COVID-19 virus, saying that the number was higher in Riyadh but the data were concealed.

Mujtahid said that al-Riyadh specialized hospital had been evacuated to run as a coronavirus patient center, but in essence it has been equipped to receive the royal family and officials in case of infection to the lethal virus.

Saudi Arabia announced on Wednesday the 2nd death from coronavirus. The national tally of positive cases in the country now stands at 900.

The country had already imposed measures to combat the pandemic, including suspension of international flights, closing schools and universities and temporarily closing off the Eastern province of Qatif, which has most of the country’s cases.

