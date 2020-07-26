ISSN 2330-717X
Israeli Air Force McDonnell Douglas F-15I Ra'am. Photo by Tech. Sgt. Kevin Gruenwald, USAF.

Lebanon Says Israel Violates Air Space 29 Times In 48 Hours

Israel violated Lebanon’s air space at least 29 times in the last 48 hours, Lebanese authorities said Saturday.

“On Friday, Israeli planes violated Lebanese air space 20 times, and on Saturday 9 times,” according to a statement by the Lebanese army.

All violations were in a circular flight format and are being monitored in coordination with the UN Lebanon Peacekeeping Mission, it said.

“Enemy forces have flown unmanned air vehicles with observational purposes, and flown them over the southern Hula province,” Lebanon’s official news agency reported.

Israel has not commented on the claims.

In recent months, Lebanon and Israel have made accusations and counter accusations about land, air and maritime space violations.

