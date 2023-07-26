Saudi Fighter Jet Crashes During Training Mission In Khamis Mushait, Killing Crew

By Eurasia Review

A Royal Saudi Air Force fighter jet crashed during a training mission in Khamis Mushait on Wednesday killing its crew.

The F-15SA aircraft, which had two people on board, crashed at 14:28 on Wednesday afternoon in the training area of King Khalid Air Base in Khamis Mushait, Ministry of Defense spokesman Brigadier General Turki Al-Maliki said.

Al-Maliki added that an investigation into the causes of the accident had begun.