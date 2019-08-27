Yemeni Drones Hit Military Target In Riyadh

By Tasnim News Agency

Yemeni forces for the first time used domestically-manufactured Sammad-3 (Invincible-3) combat drones to strike a military target in Saudi Arabia’s capital city of Riyadh.

The spokesman for Yemeni Armed Forces, Brigadier General Yahya Saree, said on Monday afternoon that the drones struck the designated target with great precision,

He added that the strikes were in response to the continued crimes and aggression against Yemen by the Saudi-led coalition.

It came after Yemeni army forces fired 10 Badr-1 short-range ballistic missiles at strategic sites inside Jizan Regional Airport, also known as King Abdullah bin Abdulaziz Airport.

The coalition in Yemen dismissed the report as “fake and deceptive.” There was no immediate reaction from authorities in Saudi Arabia.

Saudi Arabia and its allies launched the war on Yemen in March 2015 in an attempt to reinstall the Riyadh-allied former regime and crush the Houthi Ansarullah movement — objectives that have failed to materialize due to Yemenis’ stiff resistance.

Since the war began, there have been tens of thousands of civilian casualties. Millions of Yemenis now subsist beneath the poverty line and hundreds of thousands of children are suffering and dying from malnutrition.

The Western-backed military aggression, coupled with a naval blockade, has also destroyed Yemen’s infrastructure and led to a massive humanitarian crisis.