Spain’s PM Sánchez Wants Tax Reforms To Ensure ‘Those Who Have The Most, Contribute The Most’

By Eurasia Review

Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez spoke at the event to mark the 10th anniversary of elDiario.es, held in Valencia, where he reaffirmed the Executive’s commitment to implementing tax reforms that guarantee a fair and equitable distribution of the burdens arising from the war in Ukraine and that protect the welfare state.

“We are proposing a redistribution of effort among those who have the most so that they contribute to financing what belongs to everyone, which is the welfare state. Where there were amnesties and tax gifts for the wealthiest, there will be tax reforms to ensure that those who have more contribute more to public finances”, Sánchez said.

Sánchez highlighted the upwards revision of GDP to 1.5% as a clear sign of the strength of the Spanish economy. “We believe that the way forward is to protect the social majority and make investments to modernise our economy and be more competitive than we were before this crisis”, the prime minister said.

In this regard, Sánchez highlighted the great opportunity that the European funds and the Government’s reformist agenda represent for the modernisation of all the territories.

“Thanks to European funds and the reforms we are carrying out, the Spanish economy has much more solid principles and pillars than it did a decade ago to tackle many of the crises we are experiencing”, Sánchez said.

The prime minister also highlighted the Government’s social achievements in a context of inflation and economic uncertainty. “We are going to continue to make progress in terms of rights, as we have achieved so far, while combating price rises with a battery of aid that is unprecedented in the history of our country”, he said.